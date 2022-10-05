SparkPoint Fuel Market Capitalization Achieves $286,500.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $286,500.00 and $126,019.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004681 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.01603180 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel (CRYPTO:SFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. The official website for SparkPoint Fuel is srk.finance. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

