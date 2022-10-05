Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 119,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 190,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparta Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$7.47 million and a PE ratio of -11.67.

About Sparta Capital

(Get Rating)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.