Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Senior Officer Sells C$258,061.75 in Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total value of C$258,061.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 408,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,157,550.57.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of SDE opened at C$11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.15. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.98 and a 52 week high of C$16.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.58.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDE. Cormark boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.28.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.