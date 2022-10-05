SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

