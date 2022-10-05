SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.02.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

