Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI):
- 10/4/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $1.50.
- 9/20/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/18/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/12/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/2/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/25/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/12/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of SPPI stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.09. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.45.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
