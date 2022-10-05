Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI):

10/4/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $1.50.

9/20/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/2/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/25/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2022 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.09. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 614,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

