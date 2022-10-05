Spheroid Universe Market Capitalization Hits $20.61 Million (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $20.61 million and $1,270.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Profile

Spheroid Universe was first traded on July 11th, 2021. Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins. The official website for Spheroid Universe is www.spheroiduniverse.io. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spheroid Universe is a MetaVerse for entertainment, games, advertising, and business in the world of Extended Reality. It operates geo-localized private property on Earth's digital surface (Spaces). The platform’s tech foundation is the Spheroid XR Cloud and the Spheroid Script programming language.”

