Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 601.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $236.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

