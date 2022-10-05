Spire Wealth Management Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,288 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

