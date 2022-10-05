Spire Wealth Management Has $5.28 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.96 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $230.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day moving average is $170.05.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

