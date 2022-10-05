Spire Wealth Management Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.8 %

LRCX opened at $400.63 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $449.20 and a 200-day moving average of $464.56.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $604.55.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

