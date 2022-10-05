Spire Wealth Management Purchases 40,787 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1,778.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,787 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.54 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

