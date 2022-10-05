Spire Wealth Management Sells 16,309 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,497 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $486.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $522.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.11.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.