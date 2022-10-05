Splintershards (SPS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.10 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $7.10 million and $2.31 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004540 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00043568 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.54 or 0.01593268 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 932,859,282 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Splintershards is https://reddit.com/r/Splinterlands. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

