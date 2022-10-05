Spore Price Up 2.5% This Week (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Spore has a total market capitalization of $680,393.55 and $1,410.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spore coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spore has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,134.69 or 0.99996703 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002413 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00051190 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004905 BTC.

About Spore

Spore is a coin. Spore’s total supply is 37,792,811,903,623,070 coins and its circulating supply is 33,983,588,211,673,310 coins. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

