Sportcash One (SCONEX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $49.00

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sportcash One has a total market capitalization of $95,147.60 and $49.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010641 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00170352 BTC.

Sportcash One Coin Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone.

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

According to CryptoCompare, “Sportcash One offers a Sports Social Network which will allow for increased media coverage of all Athletes on its network. It will allow the Athletes to post their own photos, video’s, best sports results, promote their own events and even offer tickets to some of their most popular events. Sportcash One also provides an integrated Crowdfunding Solution where Brands and Fans have the ability to sponsor Athletes and Sports Associations to help create sustainable projects and launch athletic careers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

