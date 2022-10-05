Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells $348,936.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 298,975 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ SPT opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Sprout Social by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,086 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

