ssv.network Trading 17.7% Lower This Week (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. ssv.network has a total market cap of $113.70 million and $10.12 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ssv.network has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for about $11.37 or 0.00056051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00145539 BTC.

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ssv.network (SSV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ssv.network has a current supply of 11,012,871 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ssv.network is 11.62475245 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $6,106,657.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ssv.network/.”

