Stake DAO (SDT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $117,601.00

Stake DAO (SDT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Stake DAO has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Stake DAO has a market cap of $310,790.22 and approximately $117,601.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stake DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00086059 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00064532 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030028 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00018323 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001754 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007704 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000151 BTC.
Stake DAO Profile
Stake DAO (CRYPTO:SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stake DAO Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stake DAO directly using U.S. dollars.
