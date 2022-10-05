Starter One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,430.00 (START)

Starter (START) traded up 54.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Starter has a market capitalization of $178,154.54 and $15,430.00 worth of Starter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001188 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Starter has traded 90.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005453 BTC.
- WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.
- Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC.
- Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- ArcadeNetwork (ARC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Starter Coin Profile
START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Starter’s official Twitter account is @StartCOIN1.
Buying and Selling Starter
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starter directly using U.S. dollars.
