State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 39.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of FPI stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,319.00 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FPI. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

