State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $252,000 Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $45,771,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $13,757,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $125,742,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KD stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kyndryl news, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

