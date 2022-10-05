State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $158,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Conn’s

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,921 shares in the company, valued at $339,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Stock Performance

Shares of CONN opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $189.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.34. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $26.92.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Conn’s had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $346.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

