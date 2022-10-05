State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,840 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Tupperware Brands worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 109.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,473,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.38.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.37 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TUP. StockNews.com raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

