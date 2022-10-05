Steem Dollars Hits Market Capitalization of $28.60 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $2.45 or 0.00012180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $28.60 million and approximately $911,720.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007083 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009961 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,663,839 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

