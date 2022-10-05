Stellar Hits One Day Volume of $247.65 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and $247.65 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,483,277,094 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

