Step Hero Tops One Day Volume of $38,873.00 (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Step Hero has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $200,000.00 and $38,873.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004764 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00044317 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.28 or 0.01601565 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Step Hero

HERO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2021. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Step Hero is https://reddit.com/r/StepHero. The official website for Step Hero is stephero.io. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Hero ecosystem is the perfect combination of NFT gaming and DeFi that enables users to have fun and earn tokens simultaneously. The ecosystem comprises Step Hero RPG game, Heroes Farming, and NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.