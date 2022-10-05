Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Critical Contrast

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LegalZoom.com and Sterling Check, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 2 2 4 0 2.25 Sterling Check 0 2 7 0 2.78

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus target price of $19.88, suggesting a potential upside of 118.17%. Sterling Check has a consensus target price of $28.22, suggesting a potential upside of 45.40%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

71.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Sterling Check shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Sterling Check’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 3.08 -$108.66 million ($0.53) -17.19 Sterling Check $641.88 million 2.91 -$18.53 million ($0.07) -277.25

Sterling Check has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com. Sterling Check is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LegalZoom.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Sterling Check’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -17.14% -49.38% -21.24% Sterling Check -0.64% 10.37% 5.30%

Summary

Sterling Check beats LegalZoom.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About Sterling Check

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

