Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. Steven Madden has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 513,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,599.1% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 104,707 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 225,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.