Steven Sewell Buys 36,000 Shares of Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Stock

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP – Get Rating) insider Steven Sewell acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.50 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of A$90,000.00 ($62,937.06).

Steven Sewell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Steven Sewell acquired 229,516 shares of Abacus Property Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.77 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$635,759.32 ($444,586.94).

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Steven Sewell acquired 65,104 shares of Abacus Property Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.76 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$179,817.25 ($125,746.33).

Abacus Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Abacus Property Group Company Profile

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

