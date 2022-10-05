StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Price Performance

IVAC opened at $4.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.69. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 64.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

About Intevac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 31.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,903,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 451,957 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth $393,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intevac during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intevac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.