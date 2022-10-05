StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

OMEX opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $7.39.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 9.7% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 238,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at $1,668,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

