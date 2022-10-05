StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
OMEX opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $7.39.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.
