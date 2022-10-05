StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $163.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Plumas Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

In related news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

