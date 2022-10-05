StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth $118,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.