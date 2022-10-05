StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth $118,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

