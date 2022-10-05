StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SigmaTron International (SGMA)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.