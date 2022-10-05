StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

