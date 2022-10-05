StockNews.com Upgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Buy

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

UBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 556.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

