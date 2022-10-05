Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 129 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $360.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.61. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

