Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 438 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

