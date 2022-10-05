Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 229 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

