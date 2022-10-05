Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,870,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,870,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,871,639 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.23.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

