Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 365 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,632,000 after buying an additional 439,114 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,083,000 after buying an additional 69,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,539,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $188.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

