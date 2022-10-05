Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 3,762 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,454 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $19,092,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,492,000 after purchasing an additional 640,238 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,526,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 839,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 416,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

