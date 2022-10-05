Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,076 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

