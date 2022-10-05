Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,040 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 68.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 3.4 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

