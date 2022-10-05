Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 390,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 251,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55.

