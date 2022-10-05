Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.23 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

SWK opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average of $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

