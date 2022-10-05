Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 105 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.64. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

