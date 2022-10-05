Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 11,664 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

