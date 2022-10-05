Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,339 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BCE by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,875,000 after buying an additional 2,562,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BCE by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after buying an additional 1,825,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in BCE by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 435,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after buying an additional 933,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

