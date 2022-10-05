Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,004,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in PayPal by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,830,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,183,000 after purchasing an additional 82,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in PayPal by 683.0% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 221,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

